Nirmal Jain has carried a piece of advice with him from his days at Hindustan Lever. Keki Dadiseth, the former chairman of the consumer goods giant, once told him that reputation matters more than anything else. For a man who has spent three decades building a financial services empire, that counsel has particular resonance.

Jain has known the exhilaration of spotting an opportunity before others, the satisfaction of building businesses from scratch and the discomfort of seeing a regulator question the practices of a company he founded. His journey has been as much about recovering from setbacks as about getting his bets right.

The latest endorsement of that journey comes from Blackstone. The global investment firm’s proposed Rs 5,000-crore investment for a stake of around 16% in IIFL Finance is significant not merely for the capital it brings but also for its timing. Barely two years ago, the Reserve Bank of India barred the company from sanctioning fresh gold loans over serious supervisory deficiencies. The restrictions, lifted six months later, struck at the heart of one of its most important businesses.

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For Jain, who called that period one of the most challenging in the company’s history, Blackstone’s decision is a powerful vote of confidence. It comes as IIFL Finance has regained momentum, with its loan book expanding and profitability recovering.

Yet Jain’s story is hardly that of a conventional financial services entrepreneur. Born into a family with trading roots in Rajasthan, he grew up in Mumbai, absorbing the value of honesty, hard work and financial prudence from his father. A rank-holding chartered accountant and IIM Ahmedabad graduate, he joined Hindustan Lever in 1989, where his work in commodities gave him an early understanding of markets and risk. A stint at Motilal Oswal followed before he struck out on his own in 1995, with savings of barely Rs 5-10 lakh and no grand blueprint. His venture, Probity Research and Services, began by selling research to institutional clients. As he would later acknowledge, the business evolved one day at a time rather than according to a master plan.

Indeed, some of Jain’s most consequential decisions were born of adversity rather than foresight. When the internet boom arrived, he saw an opportunity to democratise financial information through India Infoline. The idea drew investors, but the model proved less rewarding. Readers wanted research free; advertisers were reluctant to pay for it. When the dot-com bubble burst, the company found itself running dangerously short of cash. Jain changed course.

If people would not pay for information, perhaps they would pay to transact. That insight transformed India Infoline into a brokerage business, with 5paisa challenging established players through sharply lower commissions. It was an early demonstration of a quality central to Jain’s style: the willingness to abandon an idea when the economics no longer made sense.

That instinct would surface repeatedly as he moved into lending, wealth management and other financial services. Equally important was his ability to attract partners and sophisticated investors. R Venkataraman, who joined him in the early years, has remained his closest business associate, their partnership rests on complementary strengths and mutual trust.

Investors such as Fairfax, General Atlantic and CDC came on board. Jain also showed little hesitation in dismantling structures he had built. Separating IIFL’s lending, wealth management and securities businesses into independently listed entities reflected his belief that businesses with different needs were better off pursuing their own paths.

Success, however, has not insulated him from regulatory scrutiny. The 2024 RBI action was particularly bruising, exposing weaknesses in gold valuation, loan-to-value compliance and other processes. Jain later described the episode as a wake-up call, acknowledging that growth could not come at the expense of compliance. The recovery since has been impressive, but the experience has raised the stakes for the next phase of expansion.

For all the scale of the businesses he built, Jain has maintained a low profile, preferring to let the numbers speak. His career is a reminder that entrepreneurship is rarely a straight-line journey, and that the ability to change direction can be as valuable as spotting an opportunity. Blackstone’s investment is another milestone, but the more important test lies ahead.

Jain has shown he can build businesses, reinvent them and recover from reversals. He must now show that IIFL Finance can sustain its growth while meeting the exacting governance standards a large financial institution demands. That brings him back to Dadiseth’s advice: in finance, reputation remains the most valuable asset of all.