The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed a separate licensing framework for the wholesale sale of bulk drugs, including active and inactive pharmaceutical substances. The move aims to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve accountability and bring greater control over the pharmaceutical supply chain.

In a draft, the ministry proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, to introduce a separate application form, Form 19-BC, and licence form, Form 20-BC, for the wholesale sale of bulk drugs.

“At present, a common licence covers the wholesale sale of both formulations and bulk drugs. The proposed amendment seeks to establish a dedicated licensing framework for bulk drugs, enabling more focused regulatory oversight of their wholesale sale and greater accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain,” MoHFW noted.

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What will change under the proposed rules?

Under the new framework, wholesalers dealing in bulk drugs will have to obtain a separate licence. The licence will also specify the categories of bulk drugs handled by wholesalers, including substances covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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“The sale of bulk drugs will be carried out under the personal supervision of a competent person, thereby strengthening accountability in their distribution and handling,” MoHFW said.

Focus on antimicrobial resistance, NDPS drugs

The proposed changes aim to give regulators better control over the wholesale distribution of bulk drugs. They are also expected to strengthen enforcement against the misuse and unauthorised movement of certain pharmaceutical substances.

The ministry said the amendments would help strengthen regulatory control over antimicrobial resistance and the movement of drugs covered under the NDPS Act.

Existing wholesalers to get transition period

The government has proposed a transition period to give existing licence holders sufficient time to comply with the revised requirements.

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The new provisions will apply to existing licensees after the expiry of their current licence retention period or 12 months from the final publication of the amended rules, whichever is later.

Pharma sector stocks in focus

Pharma sector stocks will be in focus due to this amendment. Nifty Pharma is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The index has gained 10% in last one month and nearly 13% in last six months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Pharma Index has gained 24.5%.