Network Usage Fee: A Misplaced Assertion

By Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director, The Dialogue

The new Telecommunications Bill has reignited discussions regarding the regulation of internet service providers (also known as OTTs) under telecom regulations. Public discourse has gained momentum in advocating for these companies to “compensate” by paying for telecom infrastructure, known as a network usage fee. Proponents argue that the high costs of setting up and maintaining physical infrastructure justify such fees, claiming that internet companies have benefited without adequately compensating. However, this is not the case.

Imagine you’re driving on a highway. Would you expect the car manufacturer to pay a fee for every trip you make? Furthermore, consider that twenty per cent of the traffic on the road consists of cars manufactured by McLaren. Would you demand that McLaren “compensate” for this proportion of traffic, which amounts to 20 per cent?

OTT Service Providers invest in Infra

The premise of the network usage fee argument relies on the notion that OTT service providers had little to do with developing the internet infrastructure. But research suggests otherwise. As per Analysys Mason report published in October 2022, tech companies had invested over USD 883 Billion over the last decade on building and maintaining critical parts of the internet infrastructure.

These stakeholders primarily channelled the investment in three critical areas, i.e. hosting (Data Centres and Content Delivery Networks), transport (laying down the submarine and terrestrial cables) and delivery (peering and caching). This substantial investment in infrastructure has significantly enhanced user experiences and reduced latency, leading to annual savings of up to USD 5-6.4 billion for telecom service providers (TSPS) globally.

Consumers will have to pay more for using the internet.

Proponents of network usage fees often argue that OTT services drive data traffic. However, it is essential to recognise that the surge in data traffic results from increased consumer demand. And to compensate for this rise in demand, users like you and me are already paying subscriber fees and rentals to the TSPs. Now, imagine a scenario where the OTTs are compelled to shoulder an additional cost in the form of a network usage fee, which might then get passed on to the consumers. It will increase the subscription charges, render access to content and applications less affordable, and decrease the quality of services.

Impact on Net Neutrality

From a competition lens, a potential risk needs to be discussed. TSPs with sufficient market power may be able to engage in discriminatory pricing and offer preferential terms to select OTTs in the context of network usage fees. Further, this could also impact smaller players who find the network usage fee unaffordable, which could impact fair competition in the market.

Moreover, there is a worrisome prospect of potentially throttling services speeds for OTTs that refuse to pay the network usage fee, which will be detrimental to net neutrality. This arrangement will also impact net neutrality principles, which advocates for equal treatment of all internet services and prohibits discrimination. The imposition of network usage fee may lead to preferential treatment and essentially control access to OTT services, limiting choices to end consumers.

Economic Implication

Another point to consider is that even though internet traffic continues to surge yearly, the network’s cost of maintaining such traffic is minimal. Research underscores that traffic volume constitutes a relatively small share of the cost incurred by TSPs. Also, the investments made by OTT service providers are also helping telecom service providers to manage the cost. The recent TRAI consultation paper shows that while there is a drop in revenue from voice calls and messaging, there is a 10x increase in revenue share per user from data usage. Telecom industry’s revenue has also increased significantly due to increased data usage. It is, therefore, essential to understand that while the cost to maintain the increased internet traffic is minimal, it has helped telecom service providers earn more revenue with the rise of internet consumption by the people.

Don’t fix what’s not broken

Internet and telecom are complementary services and interdependent since they benefit from each other. While OTTs rely on telecom infrastructure to provide their services, TSPs derive data traffic and revenue from the OTTs offered on their network. This is why levying a network usage fee will impact the entire ecosystem.

The case study of South Korea’s Sender Party Network Pays model of cost-sharing illustrates how network usage fee arrangement harms consumers. Under this model, OTT services have to pay usage fees to the internet service providers for using their infrastructure based on usage period or subscriber base, etc. Consequently, consumers in South Korea are forced to bear higher costs for relatively inferior quality of services, including service delays, attributable to the SPNP cost model.

Similarly, the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications had previously rejected the SPNP model, citing concerns of “exploitation of physical bottlenecks for traffic exchange”. When this debate was recently re-ignited, several organisations vehemently opposed it, and 18 telecom ministers from the EU countries rejected this proposal and asked for a comprehensive study before such rules were proposed. It is therefore imperative that our policies and regulations focus on reducing the cost burden on TSPs rather than increasing costs for OTTs.

