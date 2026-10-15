Nestle India on Thursday reported a 36% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,009.6 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, marginally beating Bloomberg estimates of Rs 1,004 crore. The FMCG major posted a net profit of Rs 743.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 20.3% to Rs 6,788.3 crore, surpassing Bloomberg estimates of Rs 6,717 crore.

The growth was led by strong double-digit volume growth across product categories, higher brand investments and improved input cost ratios, the company said.

Total sales rose 20.5% to Rs 6,782.2 crore, with the company reporting growth across its confectionery, beverages, prepared dishes and cooking aids, and pet food businesses.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 31% to Rs 1,615.5 crore from Rs 1,232.7 crore a year earlier. Ebitda margin improved to 23.8% from 21.8% in the year-ago period, according to the company.

The company management highlighted concerns on inflation and rising costs. “Rising inflation, particularly food inflation, is a reality,” said Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestle India. “We remain focused on navigating these external challenges through continuous innovation and renovation, sustained investments behind our brands, and an intensified focus on productivity and operational efficiencies to mitigate commodity cost pressures,” he added.

Advertising and marketing expenditure increased 46% during the quarter as the company stepped up investments behind its brands.

Among product categories, confectionery recorded another quarter of double-digit, volume-led growth, supported by market share gains in KitKat and sustained momentum in Munch and Milkybar.

The powdered and liquid beverages category also reported strong volume-led growth, aided by household reach, affordability and premiumisation across the coffee portfolio, according to the company.

Tiwary said the company continued to invest in Nescafe, focusing on category penetration and premiumisation. Nespresso also maintained its growth momentum across e-commerce and retail channels, supported by premiumisation and demand for iced coffee.

Prepared dishes and cooking aids reported strong growth, with Maggi noodles expanding through rural penetration. Maggi Masala-ae-Magic focused on increasing household penetration by expanding its use across regional dishes.

The milk products and nutrition category recorded broad-based growth, supported by brand-building investments and portfolio optimisation.

The pet food business recorded double-digit growth, supported by digital consumer engagement and a focused distribution strategy. The company continued to expand its cat food portfolio across mainstream and premium segments.

On the distribution front, general trade recorded double-digit growth across town classes, led by rural markets. E-commerce also maintained strong growth, supported by shopper engagement, a wider portfolio and channel-specific execution, according to the company.

Shares of the company plunged nearly 8% during the day’s trade on the National Stock Exchange.