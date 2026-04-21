FMCG major Nestle India posted a 27 percent profit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26. The company’s consolidated profit in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,111 crore. Last year, its consolidated profit in Q4 was Rs 873 crore.

Further, Nestle India reported a 22 percent revenue growth in the quarter. The company’s revenue from operations grew to Rs 6,747 crore in Q4 FY26. Its revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year was at Rs 5,503 crore.

“This performance was powered by double-digit volume growth, driven by over 50% increase in advertising spends, whilst delivering a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3%.” Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India, said in a statement.

Dividend declared

Nestle India has declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY26. In an exchange filing, the company said that its Board of Directors, “Recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,928,314,320 equity shares of face value of Re. 1”,

Sales growth

Nestle India’s total sales and domestic sales increased by 23 percent during Q4 FY26. For the financial year, the company’s total sales stood at Rs 23,071.5 crore. The company’s net profit in FY26 stood at Rs 3,544.6 crore.

Analysts said that the robust consumer demand and the GST rate cut have significantly improved sales and margins of FMCG companies in FY26. Nestle India said that it maintained tight discipline on profitability and cash generation and continued to upgrade and expand capacity prudently to meet growing consumer and customer demand and support future growth.

Key products performance

Nestle India said its beverages segment delivered a strong performance, anchored by sustained double-digit growth in the coffee portfolio. The company’s noodle brand, Maggi, retained the highest market share, while Nescafé and Kitkat saw their market share increase.

The company’s pet food business reported high double-digit growth during the period.

Nestle India share performance

The share price of Nestle India surged 8.4% in today’s trading session to Rs 1,394.90.