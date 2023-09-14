scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

NCLT rejects Torrent plea seeking approval of resolution plans for Reliance Capital

The tribunal’s Mumbai bench in its written order said that the interlocutory application (IA) “stands disposed of as rejected”.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
NCLT
In January this year, NCLT had directed the lenders of RCap not to accept the Hinduja Group’s revised offer till further orders, as it continued to hear the petition since then. (IE)

In a move that could speed up the the closure of Reliance Capital’s (RCap) insolvency process, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has rejected a plea filed by Torrent Group seeking a stay on approval of the debt-laden firm’s resolution plan.

Torrent had earlier moved the tribunal’s Mumbai bench asking it to put the resolution plan submitted by Hinduja Group in “abeyance”.

Now, a final order from NCLT’s Mumbai bench, which has listed the hearing of the Hinduja Group’s bid, later this month for approval, is the only requirement to complete the insolvency process.

Also Read
Also Read

The tribunal’s Mumbai bench in its written order said that the interlocutory application (IA) “stands disposed of as rejected”.

Earlier this year, Torrent had moved the tribunal asking it to “order and direct” the resolution plan submitted by Hinduja Group be kept in abeyance till final orders are passed by the Supreme Court in a civil appeal. It also sought the tribunal to order and direct IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), the administrator and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) not to undertake any actions for the conclusion of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

Later in March, Torrent moved the Supreme Court against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that permitted holding a second e-auction for the bankruptcy firm.

IIHL is the group company through which the Hindujas had placed bids for assets of debt-laden RCap.

Also Read

In January this year, NCLT had directed the lenders of RCap not to accept the Hinduja Group’s revised offer till further orders, as it continued to hear the petition since then.

On December 23, the Hinduja Group had revised its bid for RCap with a Net Present Value (NPV) offer of ₹9,000 crore – and offered to provide the entire sum upfront in cash – much above Torrent Group’s highest bid of ₹8,640 crore. The Hinduja Group’s renewed offer, which according to Torrent came after the e-auctions ended and was a “blatant and arbitrary violation” of the challenge process.

More Stories on
industry news
NCLT

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 05:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS