The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has declared former Videocon Industries promoter Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot bankrupt after admitting a petition filed by State Bank of India (SBI) over outstanding dues of Rs 12,668 crore.

The order, passed on Thursday, follows the rejection of Dhoot’s proposed Rs 600-crore ­repayment plan in July, after creditors declined to approve the proposal.

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The proceedings stem from personal guarantees Dhoot had furnished for loans extended by SBI and its erstwhile associate banks to Videocon Industries and Videocon Telecommunications. The lenders had provided term loans and working capital facilities to the group. Following repayment defaults, they invoked Dhoot’s personal guarantees in February 2018.

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A bench comprising Judicial Member Vinay Goel and Technical Member Charanjeet Singh Gulati admitted SBI’s bankruptcy petition under Section 126 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

The NCLT appointed Ashish Narayan as bankruptcy trustee, directing that Dhoot’s estate immediately vests in him for administration and distribution among creditors.

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Videocon Industries had entered corporate insolvency proceedings in June 2018. The process was subsequently consolidated with proceedings involving 12 other Videocon group companies in August 2019.

SBI separately pursued Dhoot in his capacity as a personal guarantor. On April 8, 2026, the NCLT admitted the bank’s application and initiated personal insolvency resolution proceedings against him.