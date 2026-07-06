Bhutani Group on Monday said the recent order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has brought legal clarity to the long-pending dispute over Entertainment City Ltd (ECL), enabling the company to focus on redeveloping one of Delhi-NCR’s largest entertainment destinations in collaboration with Unitech and other stakeholders.

The NCLT’s New Delhi Bench (Court-II) directed Entertainment City Ltd to register shares transferred by minority shareholders to Parmesh Construction Company Ltd (PCCL), of which Bhutani Infra Group is a part. Following the order, PCCL has emerged as the majority shareholder in the company.

Calling the ruling a significant milestone, Bhutani Group said it marks an opportunity to move beyond prolonged litigation and unlock the full potential of the landmark project through a comprehensive redevelopment programme.

Spread over nearly 147.4835 acres in Noida, Entertainment City houses The Great India Place (GIP) Mall, Gardens Galleria Mall, Worlds of Wonder Theme Park, WOW Water Park, KidZania, hotels, retail spaces and several leisure attractions. The destination has long been regarded as one of North India’s most prominent entertainment hubs.

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The company said the proposed redevelopment could include the modernisation of existing infrastructure, expansion of Worlds of Wonder, development of new theme parks and experiential retail zones, premium hotels and hospitality facilities, public plazas, cultural centres, event venues, and the integration of smart and sustainable technologies.

Bhutani Group also acknowledged Unitech’s role in conceptualising and developing Entertainment City and expressed its willingness to work collaboratively with the real estate developer and other stakeholders to revive the project.

“The recent NCLT order has brought significant legal clarity to a matter that has remained unresolved for a long time. We view this not merely as a legal milestone but as an opportunity to foster dialogue, collaboration and long-term value creation,” said Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Bhutani Infra.

He added that with a shared vision among stakeholders, Entertainment City could be repositioned as one of India’s leading entertainment, tourism and lifestyle destinations.

According to the company, the redevelopment has the potential to boost tourism, attract global entertainment and hospitality brands, create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and restore Entertainment City as North India’s premier family leisure destination. Bhutani Group said it remains committed to constructive engagement with all stakeholders to ensure the project’s successful revival.