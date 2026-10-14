The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed an order that admitted Polycab India to the corporate insolvency resolution process, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. The appeal will be heard on October 26.

NCLAT stays NCLT insolvency order

The NCLAT’s Principal Bench in New Delhi passed its order on October 9. It stayed and kept in abeyance the October 7 order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench. The NCLT had admitted the company to the corporate insolvency resolution process, or CIRP.

The tribunal’s direction, as quoted by the company, reads: “the impugned order is stayed and be kept in abeyance till further orders.”

Polycab faces Rs 2.79 crore claim

The case was brought by Asier Metals under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Section 9 allows an operational creditor to seek insolvency proceedings over unpaid dues. The claim relates to an alleged operational debt of Rs 2.79 crore.

Polycab challenges insolvency admission

A company spokesperson said Polycab believes it has a strong case on merits. “We are of the opinion that we have a strong case with good grounds on merits, including that of it being a commercial dispute of INR 2.79 crores,” the spokesperson said. The company has filed an appeal against the admission order.

The spokesperson said business and management operations continue as usual. The company does not expect any adverse or material impact on its financial or business operations from the order.

Polycab reports Rs 4,000 crore net cash

Polycab said it holds a zero-debt position. It reported a net cash position of more than Rs 4,000 crore. Its net worth stood at Rs 11,682 crore, according to the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026.

The company said it remains focused on its operations and is committed to transparency, integrity and governance.

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About the company

Polycab India is one of India’s largest manufacturers of wires and cables. It is also among the fastest-growing companies in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment. Its consolidated turnover was more than Rs 28,500 crore in FY26. The company sells through more than 3,900 authorised dealers and over 190,000 retail outlets. It operates 26 manufacturing facilities, 15 offices and 35 warehouses across India. It has served customers in 94 countries and employs more than 4,500 people.

Polycab India share price today

Polycab India’s share price has increased by 0.75% as of intraday on October 14. The company’s share price increased 2.15% in the past month. Furthermore, Polycab India’s share price increased 9.16% in the past year.