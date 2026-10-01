NCC said it received three orders in September 2026 with a combined value of about Rs 1,576.93 crore, excluding GST. The Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company disclosed the details in a filing.

September order wins

On September 28, NCC had informed the exchanges of one major order valued at Rs 1,076.71 crore. The latest letter refers to that order and adds to it.

Besides the major order, the company received two other orders during the month. These total Rs 500.22 crore.

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Buildings and transport orders

Of the two smaller orders, Rs 224.74 crore pertains to the Buildings Division. The other, worth Rs 275.48 crore, pertains to the Transportation Division.

The filing does not name the clients or the projects. It also does not give the location, scope or execution timeline of any of the orders.

NCC order details

NCC said the orders were received in the normal course of business. It said none of them is an internal order.

The company also said its promoters, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the entities that awarded the projects. On that basis, it said, the orders do not fall under related party transactions.

About NCC

NCC was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Hyderabad. It was formerly known as Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited. The company was listed on the BSE and NSE in 1992. It builds hospitals, medical colleges, sports complexes, housing projects and industrial and commercial buildings. Its transportation work covers expressways, highways, bridges, flyovers, runways and metro projects.

The company is also involved in water and environment, electrical transmission and distribution, irrigation, mining and railway projects. Its notable projects include AIIMS hospitals, IIT campuses and the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway.

NCC share price today

NCC’s share price has declined 0.35% as of early trade on October 1. The company’s share price has decreased 13.54% in the past month. NCC’s share price has declined 38.83% in the past year.