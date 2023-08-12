NBCC posts Rs 77.41 cr profit in April-June quarter

State-owned NBCC Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.41 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 1,965.80 crore during April-June quarter of 2023-24 financial year, from Rs 1,853.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

NBCC said in a statement that 94.6 per cent of business revenue comes under PMC segment and redevelopment works.