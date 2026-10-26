Vehicle registrations during the first fortnight of Navratri point to a slowdown in festive demand, with passenger vehicles posting a decline against last year. Two-wheelers and commercial vehicles grew, but at a pace below the first half of the fiscal year, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities. Dealer checks in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand also suggested that sales are moderating, as per the report.

Navratri vehicle registrations slow

Registrations from October 11 to October 23 rose 13% for two-wheelers and 21% for cargo commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicle registrations fell 9% to 243,022 units from 268,153 units a year ago, as per the report. Three-wheeler registrations rose 8%.

Growth in the first half of FY27 was above 20% across categories, so the festive numbers are weaker. The brokerage attributed this to a high base created by the GST cuts last year, as per the report. It also pointed to patchy rural demand and long waiting periods, particularly in passenger vehicles.

The picture looks better when measured from Ganesh Chaturthi. Between September 14 and October 23, two-wheeler registrations rose 39%, and passenger vehicles rose 33%, as per the report. Cargo commercial vehicles grew 47% over the same stretch.

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TVS, Honda gain two-wheeler share

TVS Motor and Honda Motorcycle gained share during Navratri. TVS registrations rose 21% to 227,637 units, lifting its share to 19.7% from 18.4%. Honda grew 18%, and its share rose to 27.4% from 26.4%, as per the report.

Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield lost share. Bajaj’s share fell to 8.5% from 9.3%, while Hero’s slipped to 27.8% from 28.6%. Royal Enfield registrations fell 2%. The brokerage said Eicher Motors, which owns the brand, lost ground because of waiting periods on the Bullet 350 and Classic 350, as per the report.

M&M gains passenger vehicle share

Mahindra & Mahindra was the only major carmaker to see registrations rise during Navratri. Its volumes grew 9% to 30,533 units and its share rose to 12.6% from 10.5%. The brokerage said M&M gained share in both petrol-diesel and electric segments, as per the report.

Maruti Suzuki registrations fell 11%, and Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle arm fell 15%. Hyundai Motor declined 11%. South and West India underperformed other regions, as per the report. Electric vehicles grew at a strong double-digit rate across segments.

Two-wheeler dealers flag slower growth

A Honda dealer in Madhya Pradesh expects growth of 3 to 5% between September and November, against 10% in the first half of the year. Rural demand has slowed on deficient rainfall and lower crop realisation, as per the report.

A Hero MotoCorp dealer in Jharkhand expects 10% growth over the festive period, against 12% earlier. The dealer sells about 800 units a month and holds 90 days of inventory, which is expected to fall to 30 days after the festive season. Rural demand is likely to pick up around Dhanteras and Diwali, as per the report.

A Honda dealer in Bihar expects growth of 15 to 18%, down from 24% between April and August. The dealer said growth could have been higher had supplies of the SP125 not been constrained. The model accounts for 60% of the dealer’s sales, as per the report.

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Honda’s scooters remain a drag on its share. The Activa and Shine 100 carry high stock levels, and discounts of up to Rs 12,000 were reported in Madhya Pradesh, as per the report.

Electric two-wheelers face supply constraints

An Ather Energy dealer in Madhya Pradesh said demand is healthy, with waiting periods of 30 days for the Konarc and 15 days for the Rizta. Sales will stay moderate because supplies are expected to ramp up only later, as per the report. The dealer expects volumes to double to 500 to 600 units from mid-February.

Honda’s upcoming QC3 electric scooter is priced competitively and is likely to target the TVS iQube, a Bihar dealer said. Bookings have not started, and availability is expected from November, as per the report.

Maruti dealer expects festive sales growth

A Maruti Suzuki dealer in Bihar was more upbeat than its peers. The dealer expects 18% growth between September and November, against 8% from April to August. Brezza, Fronx and Ertiga are expected to grow more than 25%, as per the report.

Inventory stands at 20 days, or about 400 vehicles, against the desired 600 to 650. Brezza and Fronx have waiting periods of a month. The dealer expects to lose about 5% of bookings to long waits, as per the report.

Finance penetration has risen to 94% from 90%. Loan-to-value ratios have gone up to 92%. The dealer said any rise in bad loans could prompt lenders to cut these ratios and hurt demand, as per the report.

A Hyundai dealer in Madhya Pradesh expects muted festive growth, against 10% in the first half. New launches such as the Bayon, which has a one-month waiting period, could support volumes, as per the report.

Nuvama sees slower H2 vehicle growth

Nuvama expects volume growth in the second half of FY27 to moderate, though it should stay positive for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles. The brokerage prefers companies with new products and healthy waiting periods. Its top picks among vehicle makers are Eicher Motors, Hyundai and Tata Motors‘ passenger vehicle business, as per the report.