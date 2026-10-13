Naukri Internet Services and Jeevansthi.com, parent company Info Edge’s board of directors have approved investments worth Rs 200 crore in two of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Startup Internet Services and Startup Investments (Holding).

Info Edge to invest Rs 100 crore in SISL

The Noida-headquartered firm will invest Rs 100 crore in equity shares of SISL, which is a service provider for different types of internet, computer, electronic, and associated services. The transaction will be carried out on an arm’s-length basis and is expected to be completed within one year from the date of approval.

“The present investment would help SISL to explore investment opportunities including contribution to AIF(s) and other general purposes,” the company said in its exchange filing.

As a part of this transaction, Info Edge (India) will acquire 20 crore equity shares of SISL, each carrying a face value of Rs 10, aggregating to an investment of Rs 20 crore. The balance Rs 80 crore will be pumped into SISL from time to time, depending on its future fund requirements, the company added.

Info Edge to acquire 83 lakh shares of SIHL

For SIHL too, Info Edge has approved an investment of Rs 100 crore, which will be completed within a year from its date of approval. The transaction falls within the ambit of related party transactions as Info Edge holds a 100% stake in SIHL directly through Naukri Internet Services.

As a part of the transaction, Info Edge will acquire 83,94,895 equity shares of SIHL, having a face value of Rs 10. These will be acquired at a premium of Rs 19.78 per share, amounting to a consideration of Rs 25 crore.

The balance investment amount of Rs 75 crore will be infused within one or more tranches by Info Edge in SIHL, as per its fund requirements. After the completion, SIHL shall continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Info Edge share price

Info Edge ended Tuesday’s trade on exchanges at Rs 1,222.60, up 1.55% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by 3.6%, while over the past six months its share price has delivered a return of nearly 25%.