The power ministry will roll out the National Electricity Data Sharing Framework this month, creating a structured system for sharing electricity-sector data as the government looks to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence for demand forecasting, grid management and planning.

The framework will cover data across generation, transmission, distribution, grid operations and power markets, providing utilities and technology companies, particularly startups, a common base for developing AI-led applications and decision-making tools.

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Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said the framework has been prepared after consultations with stakeholders and will be launched in October. It will also provide for a National Electricity Data Governance Committee, headed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) chairman, with representatives from the government as well as public and private industry.

“When startups ask for data, then we think whether we can give them data or not, what data we can share and how much we can share. For your convenience, we have made a National Electricity Data Sharing Framework after your consultation,” Agarwal said at the CEA-FICCI Brainstorming Conclave on Making the Indian Power Sector AI-enabled.

The framework is intended to give utilities a starting point for sharing data in a consistent and structured format so that it can be used by startups and other players to generate decision options. Agarwal, however, said not all data can be made public.

The data push comes as the government seeks to build an AI-enabled power grid capable of forecasting demand and managing electricity flows as generation capacity expands rapidly and a larger share of renewable power enters the system.

Power Minister Manohar Lal said 70 GW of capacity is expected to be added in FY27, while India currently has around 555 GW of installed generation capacity. The government’s objective, he said, is not merely to add capacity but also use AI to improve grid management and forecasting.

“Our goal is not just to increase production and set up capacities. Here comes the role of AI in how it can manage grid management and make forecasts,” the minister said.

Cyber security will remain central to the exercise. Agarwal said AI deployment and cyber security would have to move together, adding that indigenously developed AI applications would give the country greater control over their codes.

The push assumes significance as electricity demand is projected to rise sharply. CEA Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad said peak demand could reach 459 GW by 2035-36 from 250 GW in 2024-25.

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The system will also have to manage a more diverse generation mix. India currently has 274 GW of renewable energy capacity, accounting for 29.2% of electricity generation, while nuclear power is expected to provide firm round-the-clock supply.

Prasad said India will require around Rs 15 lakh crore to add 91 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 and reach its 100-GW target, underscoring the scale of investment and system planning that the power sector will need over the next two decades.