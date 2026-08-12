For six months, N Chandrasekaran ran India’s largest conglomerate with a question mark hanging over his chair. On Wednesday, he answered it himself.

The Tata Sons chairman told the board he will not offer himself for reappointment when his term ends on February 20, 2027, drawing the curtain on a decade at the helm — and on a stand-off that had crept from the boardroom into public view. The announcement comes six days before an annual general meeting at which shareholders were to vote on his reappointment as director.

“I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution,” Chandra wrote in his letter to the board, adding that leading Tata Sons had been “a great honour and a profound responsibility.”

The letter’s gratitude, however, sat atop an unmistakable grievance. The boards of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust — which together hold a 52% stake in Tata Sons — had unanimously resolved to recommend a third five-year term, a recommendation duly recorded by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board. Then it hit a wall.

“The resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026. However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision,” Chandra said in the statement.

He did not name the dissenter, but the signal was obvious. The lone holdout is widely known to be Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, whose differences with Chandra — over curbing group debt, keeping Tata Sons unlisted despite regulatory pressure on the holding company as a registered non-banking finance company, and settling the long-festering dispute with minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group — have simmered for months. Wednesday’s letter brought that power struggle decisively into the open.

Six months on from the deferral, Chandra noted pointedly, “no resolution has been reached till date.” Tata Sons is a very large institution with strategic projects at critical stages of execution, he said — and clarity on who leads it beyond February 2027 matters not just to the board but to employees, investors and partners.

“Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition. I am grateful for the support of all stakeholders,” he said.

The timing could hardly be more delicate. The group Chandra will hand over is in the middle of its most capital-hungry phase in decades — a multibillion-dollar semiconductor manufacturing push, the Air India turnaround, and bets on electronics, batteries and renewables that sit at the heart of the government’s high-tech industrial ambitions.

With hundreds of thousands of employees across companies spanning software, steel, autos, aviation, power, retail and finance, leadership stability at Bombay House is watched as closely in policy circles as in the markets. Analysts said a group of Tata’s systemic importance now owes stakeholders clear guidance on succession.

Chandra, who joined the group as a TCS trainee four decades ago, took charge of Tata Sons in 2017 in the wake of the bruising ouster of Cyrus Mistry — the first person outside the founding family and its traditional circle to lead the house of Tata.

At Bombay House, a farewell drowned in applause

The corridors of Bombay House have witnessed a century of arrivals and departures, but few send-offs like this one. Hours after telling the Tata Sons board he would not seek a third term, N Chandrasekaran walked into a gathering of employees at the group’s storied headquarters — and walked out to applause so thunderous it seemed determined to have the last word on his tenure.

Chandra, visibly moved, told the staff he was deeply touched by the love and affection employees had shown him over the years. He had spent 40 years in the group, he said, never knowing where the journey would take him — “and here I am.” But all careers end at some point, he reminded them, and somebody else would come and step in.

There was no bitterness in the message, only a handing-over of credit. Tata is a revered name, he told the gathering, “and that is because of the efforts of employees like you.” He signed off on a note of regret that had nothing to do with boardrooms — that he would have liked to know more employees personally, beyond the occasional informal or group meeting.

The lone flash of the turbulence that has gripped the group’s upper floors came wrapped in avuncular advice: do not pay much attention, he said, to the gossip and the theories.