The share price of MV Electrosystems jumped 9% in Monday’s intraday trade as the company secured orders worth Rs 325 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the supply of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) propulsion systems. The project will be executed over the next two years, the company said in its regulatory filing.

MV Electrosystems-CLW: Project details

MV Electrosystems has bagged domestic contracts worth Rs 325.26 crore from Indian Railways-operated Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the supply of 156 sets of IGBT propulsion systems. This equipment will be delivered to MV Electrosystems between April 2027 and January 2028.

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The order covers IGBT-based 3-phase drive propulsion for electric locomotives: WAG9, WAG9H, WAP7, and WAP5. The contract is inclusive of provisions for annual maintenance for three years.

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The contract value is inclusive of GST, and CLW’s promoter group has no interest in the company. MV Electrosystems also clarified that no related party transactions are included in the contract.

“ We are pleased to inform that the MV Electrosystems Limited (“MV” or “Company”) has received a letter of acceptance for Rs 325.26 Crore (including GST) from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for IGBT-Based Propulsion Systems. The same is accepted by the Company,” the firm said in its exchange filing.

MV Electrosystems share price

On November 16, the share price of MV Electrosystems was up 8%. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen 13%, while over the past six months its stock has delivered a return of 57%. Over the longer time frame of the past five years, the share price of MV Electrosystems has advanced around 57%.

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About the company

MV Electrosystems is a Haryana-based engineering and technology company, which is primarily engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing electrical systems for the railway system. Its key product portfolio includes Propulsion & Rolling Stock Electrics, Control & Display Units, and Switchgear & Panels.