Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, sells swanky Manhattan condo worth Rs 74.5 crore: Report

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reportedly sold his Manhattan condo, which has been valued at $9 million. According to a report by the New York Post, the luxurious property is located in New York’s West Village. The fourth-floor condominium, with a floor area of 2,406 square feet, offers a beautiful view of Hudson River. Financial Express Online can’t independently confirm the development. Constructed in 2009, the swanky building blends modern amenities with history.

Key details include noise-proof windows, 10-foot-high ceilings, chef’s kitchen and herringbone hardwood floors. The residence known as Superior Ink has boasted an array of celebrity residents. The list of residents includes well-known designer Marc Jacobs, Hollywood star Hilary Swank among others. The luxurious property has two bedrooms, which has been converted from earlier three bedrooms along with 3½ baths.

The Mumbai home

The Reliance Chairman has been known for his penchant for opulent residences. His Mumbai home, which is a 27-storey skyscraper, has always been news for its uber-luxurious amenities. Known as Antilia, the Ambani residence has three helipads, 50-seat theater, nine high-speed elevators, snow room, a garage with capacity of 168 cars among other things.

A house for Mr Ambani in Dubai

Back in 2022, Ambani had bought the most expensive villa in Dubai for over Rs 1,000 crore. According to multiple media reports, the RIL boss had bought Palm Jumeirah mansion from Kuwaiti tycoon Mohammed Alshaya’s family. The purchase, which was billed as the most expensive real estate deal at that time, was made for Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani, reports said.

Meanwhile, RIL, India’s most valuable company, has sought approval from its shareholders give Mukesh Ambani another five-year term as CMD till 2029. In this period, Ambani will draw nil salary. The 66-year-old has been on the Reliance board since 1977. In 2002, he was elevated as chairman after the demise of his father and RIL patriarch Dhirubhai Ambani.