Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM.

The AGM will be held through video conferencing and other audio visual means. “The Forty-ninth Annual General Meeting (Post-lPO) of the members of the Company wilI be held on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

June 5 fixed as dividend record date

Reliance Industries has fixed June 5 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The company said the dividend, if approved by shareholders at the AGM, will be paid within seven days from the conclusion of the meeting.



Reliance Industries had announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY26 alongside its Q4 results.

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Cut-off date for voting set at June 12

The company has also fixed June 12, 2026 as the cut-off date for determining shareholders eligible to vote on the resolutions mentioned in the AGM notice.

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Reliance Industries Q4FY26

In its Q4FY26, Reliance Industries reported a 12.5% decline in its net profit, as the global energy crisis weighed on its core oil-to-chemicals business, offsetting gains in its consumer-facing telecom and retail segments.

Its net profit of Rs 16,971 crore in Q4FY26 was down from Rs 19,407 crore reported in Q4FY25. The profit declined on sequential basis as well from Rs 18,645 crore recorded in Q3FY26.

For the full financial year, the company posted a record net profit of Rs 80,775 crore in FY26, increasing 16% from Rs 69,648 crore in FY25.

Revenue of Reliance Industries stood at Rs 11.75 lakh crore in FY26. The company posted an all-time high EBITDA of Rs 2.07 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries share price

The share price of Reliance Industries has declined 14.28% so far this year.