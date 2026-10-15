The Department of Telecommunications has extended the additional charge of the Chairman and Managing Director’s post at Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) by three months. A. Robert J. Ravi, who also heads Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), will continue to hold both posts until January 14, 2027. MTNL disclosed the development to the stock exchanges.

MTNL CMD extension and ACC approval

According to the DoT order dated October 14, the extension follows a similar order issued on May 11 this year. It is an interim measure and remains subject to the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The arrangement will end earlier if a regular incumbent is appointed or if the department issues fresh orders.

Ravi is a Senior Deputy Director General in the DoT. The order also says Ravi will not receive any additional remuneration for holding the extra charge. It was issued with the approval of the Minister-in-charge, the department said.

About MTNL

MTNL was set up on April 1, 1986, by the Government of India to improve telecom services, expand the network and raise revenue for telecom development in Delhi and Mumbai. Its Mumbai operations date back to 1882, when it started as Bombay Telephone. The company offers fixed telephone services, broadband, fibre-to-the-home, leased lines, enterprise services and mobile services. It launched 4G services in Delhi and Mumbai in 2023-24. Its registered office is in New Delhi.

MTNL share price today

MTNL’s share price increased by 0.25% as of intraday on October 15. The company’s share price increased by 0.08% in the past month. However, MTNL’s share price decreased by 43.68% in the past year.