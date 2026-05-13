MTAR technologies’ net profit increased to Rs 44.23 in Q4FY26 from Rs 13.72 crore reported in Q4FY25. The company had reported Rs 34.68 crore profit in Q3FY26.

The share price of MTAR Technologies has surged 10.04% in the intraday session today, a day after it announced its Q4FY26 results. The company has raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 80% from the earlier projection of 50%. The company also expressed confidence in securing large orders across its business verticals during FY27.

In addition, MTAR Technologies expects its closing order book for FY27 to reach Rs 5,000 crore, significantly higher than the current order book of Rs 2,582 crore.

MTAR technologies Q4FY26 highlights

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company rose 67% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 306 crore in Q4FY26, broadly in line with estimates. EBITDA surged 81% YoY to Rs 618 million, although it came below analyst expectations of Rs 77 crore.

MTAR technologies FY26 highlights

For the full year FY26, the company posted revenue growth of 30% YoY to Rs 8.8 billion. EBITDA increased 42% YoY to Rs 1.7 billion, while PAT climbed 83% YoY to Rs 969 million.

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The company also reported strong cash flow generation during the year. Cash flow from operations (CFO) nearly doubled, rising 94% YoY to Rs 2 billion in FY26. Meanwhile, net debt reduced to Rs 1.2 billion as of March 2026, compared with Rs 1.6 billion a year earlier.

About MTAR Technologies

MTAR caters to Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel Cells, Hydel & Others, Aerospace and Defence sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs. MTAR has nine strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana.

MTAR Technologies share price

MTAR Technologies stock has surged 87.79% in past three months and 181.58% so far this year.