Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need to focus on quality and becoming competitive with the new and upcoming free trade agreements (FTAs) opening new opportunities, MSME Secretary Bharat Khera said at an event on Tuesday.

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Strengthening the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs is also important if the country wants to achieve the goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047, Khera said at the CII’s Global MSME Business Summit here.

“There’s a lot of thrust of quality that we would now need to focus on. There’s a need for MSMEs to also become globally cost-competitive. So these are the two things which would be the focus going forward,” Khera said.

“This would require improvement in technology, access to skills, access to finance, and this has to be supported by strong partnerships among the government, industry, academia, and international institutions,” the secretary said. Other priorities for the sector include formalisation of enterprises and access to finance, Khera said.

The secretary said that government runs a Zero Defect, Zero Effect (ZED) scheme, to nudge the industry to adopt quality standards.

“I would say bronze certifications have gone up, but silver and gold are still very low. So that is something which we need to now focus on,” Khera said. The ministry would work with the Quality Council of India and the National Productivity Council to nudge the industry to adopt higher quality standards, he said.