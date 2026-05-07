Tyre maker, MRF reported a 38% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 702.25 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 510.5 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the Q4FY26 stood at Rs 8,044.22 crore, as against Rs 7,074.82 crore in the Q4FY25.

Total expenses in the quarter under review increased to Rs 7,267.51 crore, compared to Rs 6,531.04 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

MRF crossed Rs 30,000 crore sales milestone

MRF said it delivered a healthy operating performance during FY26 and crossed the Rs 30,000 crore sales milestone for the first time.

“The Company’s performance was aided by the launch of new SKUs in various categories like Truck, Passenger, Two-Wheelers etc. Besides being one of the largest OE suppliers of Tyres to ICE vehicles, the Company has become the most preferred supplier of Tyres to Electric Vehicles. MRF tyres are increasingly being fitted on vehicles exported by OEMs to many countries across the globe,” the company said in its release.

GST-led demand boost drives MRF plant expansion plans

MRF said demand remained buoyant during the fourth quarter due to the reduction in GST rates, which supported growth in both replacement and OEM sales. “In order to cater to future demand for tyres across segments in the Replacement market, OEMs and Export, we are also expanding capacity across Plants.”

Middle East impact: MRF flags margin pressure amid rising raw material costs

MRF has recommended a final dividend of Rs 229 per share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming AGM.

MRF said that the Middle East war has severely impacted the cost of input materials and it will hike prices further to mitigate these cost pressures. “The ‘Company has taken price increases and cost management measures to mitigate the impact of higher raw material costs and will take further hikes. Further, the forecast of a sub normal monsoon may adversely impact demand. In view of the unpredictable economic conditions and cost pressures on margins, it is difficult to anticipate the expected impact on growth and the Company is in the process of evaluating the same,” MRF said in its release.

Rs 229 dividend announced

The company had already paid two interim dividends of Rs 3 per share each during the year. With this, the total dividend for FY26 stands at Rs 235 per share.

MRF FY26 highlights

For the entire FY26, consolidated net profit increased to Rs 2,426.1 crore from Rs 1,873.29 crore in FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 31,149.01 crore as against Rs 28,153 crore in the preceding financial year, the company said.

MRF share price

The share price of MRF closed flat at Rs 1,30,395. The shares declined14.16% so far this year.