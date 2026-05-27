IT services company Mphasis on Tuesday launched Mphasis Tria, an enterprise AI platform aimed at helping companies move from AI experimentation to large-scale business decision-making and execution, as the company positions itself for a shift towards outcome-based commercial models.

Alongside the platform, the company also introduced two product lines — Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize — through which it plans to deploy the offering across enterprise transformation projects.

The launch comes as IT services firms grapple with how generative AI and agentic AI could reshape traditional labour-linked outsourcing models. Mphasis executives said the company had already invested nearly 1.5% of FY26 revenue in building the platform and related capabilities.

“Through Mphasis Tria, Mphasis is introducing a new category of enterprise transformation, one that moves beyond autonomous AI systems into governed Enterprise Agency,” Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director, Mphasis, said.

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The company said Tria has been built as a three-layer platform stack spanning enterprise knowledge mapping, decision intelligence and agentic execution. The platform combines Mphasis’ Ontosphere and NeoIP assets with Continuum AI, the decision intelligence platform acquired through its acquisition of Theory and Practice.

Executives said the company was not positioning itself as a software vendor, but as a services-led transformation partner using reusable AI platforms to drive measurable business outcomes.

“Most enterprises do not lack data, dashboards, models, or AI experiments. What they lack is the ability to turn that intelligence into coordinated, accountable action that drives measurable business outcomes,” Srikumar Ramanathan, chief solutions officer, Mphasis, said.

The company indicated that the platform could gradually alter the shape of its revenue mix over the next few years, with a greater share of implementation-led, managed outcome and gain-sharing engagements.

Executives said the company was already piloting the platform with existing Fortune 50 clients across areas such as payment operations, demand forecasting, pricing optimisation and business process modernisation.

Mphasis also said the platform could help improve margin profiles in certain managed services and operations engagements by combining AI agents, workflow orchestration and human oversight.