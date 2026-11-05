Mehli Mistry has defended his right to seek an inquiry into the affairs of the Tata trusts, arguing that any person can bring information about possible mismanagement of a public charitable trust to the Charity Commissioner, without having to demonstrate a personal or proprietary interest in it. The next date for hearing in the matter is set for December 3.

In his rejoinder to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), Mistry has challenged the trust’s objection to his locus standi, citing the Charity Commissioner’s orders of May 15 and 18, 2026, directing an inquiry into Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) following a complaint by an advocate who was neither a trustee nor a beneficiary. If an outsider could trigger an inquiry, Mistry argued, a former trustee with direct knowledge of the trusts’ affairs should also be entitled to approach the regulator.

Mistry cites trustee tenure, documentary evidence

Mistry was a trustee of SDTT until October 28, 2025, covering most of the period to which his allegations relate. He argued he had raised the concerns at board meetings and possesses documentary records supporting them. He has also argued that he was a trustee of Tata Education and Development Trust and Tata Medical Centre when the application was filed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Opinion | Tatas must reconcile



In his complaint filed June this year, Mistry sought scrutiny of commissions and other financial benefits received by trustees from Tata group companies, declarations of interest, related-party matters and alleged departures from trust resolutions. Among the matters cited are the annual commission of around Rs 1.42 crore received by Noel Tata from Tata Sons in FY25, the engagement of Gerry McGovern for Norton Motorcycles and an equity infusion into Tata International. Mistry has sought examination of relevant records and approvals, and appropriate action, including recovery of sums allegedly wrongfully retained.

SDTT trusteeship dispute

Separately, Mistry has contested SDTT’s change report seeking to record the cessation of his trusteeship. He argued that the trust deed does not prescribe an automatic three-year limit on trustees’ tenure and cites an October 17, 2024 resolution which, according to him, provided for trustees to be reappointed on expiry of their tenure. He also challenged the participation of Venu Srinivasan in the decision on his reappointment, contending that Srinivasan’s tenure had already ended.

ALSO READ Mehli Mistry weighs High Court move over Tata Trusts



In another challenge concerning the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution, Mistry has questioned the eligibility of Noel Tata, Srinivasan and Vijay Singh under the trust deed. He pointed to clauses prescribing religious and residence-related qualifications for trustees, arguing that these remain binding until formally amended. He contended that excluding votes of trustees who do not meet these conditions would alter the outcome of the decision recording his cessation.

Mistry has asked the Charity Commissioner to reject both change reports and direct an inquiry into SDTT’s affairs, including examination of the relevant financial and governance records.