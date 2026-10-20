Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled new capabilities across its sovereign cloud offerings, expanding options for businesses and government organisations to run artificial intelligence (AI), manage sensitive data and operate critical applications with greater local control.

The company is introducing six new capabilities for its private cloud offering and five for its public cloud, alongside an expanded partner strategy that enables independently operated national clouds, local systems integrators and software providers to address sovereignty requirements.

“Organizations are considering more than where data resides. They also seek to understand who can access and operate their systems, how sensitive digital assets remain protected, which technology dependencies matter most, and whether critical services can continue as regulatory, geopolitical, security, or network conditions change,” said Douglas Phillips, president and chief technology officer of Microsoft Specialized Clouds.

Microsoft is organising its offerings around what it calls a “continuum of control”, built on three pillars: Sovereign Public Cloud, Sovereign Private Cloud and a Sovereign Partner Ecosystem. Customers can combine these options, applying different levels of control to different workloads rather than forcing every application into a single deployment model.

Microsoft’s Sovereign Private Cloud, built on Azure Local, is designed to run workloads in customer-controlled environments. The latest additions extend these capabilities across data services, AI, application development and infrastructure management.

DocumentDB and Blob Storage on Azure Local are entering public preview, while GitHub Enterprise Local and Foundry Local are set to become generally available at Microsoft Ignite. The company is also extending confidential computing to customer-controlled infrastructure and adding multitenancy support, allowing multiple business units or customers to share underlying infrastructure while maintaining separate management and governance boundaries.

Foundry Local is designed to support both connected and disconnected operations, with an expanded catalogue of Microsoft, partner, open-weight and open-source AI models.

GitHub Enterprise Local will allow organisations to keep code repositories and development artefacts within their own environments. Developers will also be able to use GitHub Copilot with locally hosted models for inference.

On the public cloud side, Microsoft is introducing the Sovereign Control Panel, which will enter public preview at Ignite. The tool is designed to help organisations assess their sovereignty posture across Azure, identify gaps and risks, manage controls, and evaluate workload dependencies and portability across operating environments.

Microsoft is positioning sovereignty as a risk-management exercise that must be embedded across its products, rather than addressed through a separate infrastructure offering exclusively for governments or critical industries.

The company said the new capabilities would be rolled out across its markets and regions over time.