JSW MG Motor India’s early lead in the country’s electric passenger vehicle (PV) market is coming under pressure as rivals Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra strengthen their positions in the fast-growing segment.

According to VAHAN registration data, Tata Motors increased its share of the electric PV market to 38.9% in May 2026 from 34.5% a year ago, while Mahindra & Mahindra expanded its share to 23.3% from 21.4%. In contrast, MG’s market share declined sharply to 18.8% from 31.2%, reflecting the faster growth achieved by its competitors.

The decline in market share comes despite an increase in MG’s sales volumes. The company registered 4,950 electric vehicles in May, compared with 4,593 units in the corresponding month last year. However, the overall electric PV market grew at a much faster pace, with registrations rising 79% year-on-year to 26,373 units from 14,699 units, eroding MG’s relative position.

Tata Motors retained its leadership in the segment, with EV registrations more than doubling to 10,246 units in May from 5,073 units a year earlier. Mahindra also reported robust growth, with registrations increasing to 6,153 units from 3,148 units, enabling it to overtake MG and emerge as the second-largest player in the electric PV market during the month.

Industry observers attribute Tata’s sustained dominance to its broad electric vehicle portfolio spanning multiple price points and segments, including the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV.

Mahindra’s gains have been driven by its new-generation electric SUVs such as the XEV 9e and BE 6. In comparison, MG’s portfolio remains relatively limited and older, with the Windsor EV driving most of its volumes, making it harder for the company to match the growth of rivals with broader and newer product lineups.

“Tata Motors and Mahindra have consistently expanded and refreshed their EV portfolios to address a wider customer base. In contrast, MG’s portfolio remains relatively narrow. While the Windsor has performed well, its impact is limited by the absence of a broader multi-segment lineup,” said Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, light vehicle forecasting at S&P Global Mobility.

“With a concentrated product range, MG is more exposed as competition intensifies. The entry and expansion of players such as Maruti Suzuki and VinFast have also increased pressure in the market,” Vangaal added.

The trend is also visible in the cumulative performance for the first five months of 2026. Tata Motors retained its leadership position with a market share of 38.3% during January-May 2026, up from 34.5% in the corresponding period last year. Its registrations rose to 44,579 units from 26,098 units.

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Mahindra strengthened its position further, increasing its market share to 22% from 15.2%, with registrations jumping to 25,633 units from 10,278 units during the period.

MG, on the other hand, saw its share decline to 21.9% from 32.8%, even though registrations increased to 25,485 units from 22,158 units. The numbers underscore the challenges of maintaining market share in a segment where industry growth is being driven by a widening pool of competitors.

The shifting competitive landscape is also putting pressure on other established players. Hyundai’s electric vehicle registrations fell to 455 units in May from 719 units a year earlier, resulting in its market share declining to 1.7% from 4.9%.

BYD recorded a modest increase in registrations to 684 units from 621 units. However, its market share slipped to 2.6% from 4.2% as overall industry growth outpaced its expansion.

At the same time, new entrants are beginning to reshape the market structure. Maruti Suzuki, which had virtually no presence in the electric PV segment a year ago, registered 1,580 units in May and captured a 6% market share. Vietnamese automaker VinFast also made a notable debut, registering 1,230 units and accounting for 4.7% of the market.

The latest numbers suggest that while India’s electric passenger vehicle market is growing at a robust pace, the battle for leadership is intensifying. With new launches, portfolio expansion and aggressive competition becoming key differentiators, maintaining market share is likely to become increasingly challenging even for early movers.

