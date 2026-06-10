Meta Platforms has expanded its renewable energy partnership with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd beyond 900 MW, backing 837 MW of new solar and wind capacity across Rajasthan and Karnataka in one of the largest clean energy procurement deals by a global technology company in India.

The announcement comes amid rapidly rising electricity demand from digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence applications, with technology firms emerging as major drivers of renewable energy investments globally.

The latest agreements will support the development of 837 MW of new renewable generation capacity, taking the total capacity covered under the Meta-CleanMax partnership to more than 900 MW. The projects comprise utility-scale solar and wind assets and are expected to add new generation capacity to the grid.

Meta to purchase 100% of the environmental attributes

Under the arrangement, Meta will purchase 100% of the environmental attributes generated from the projects, while CleanMax will develop, own and operate the assets.

The projects will support Meta’s goal of matching its electricity consumption with 100% clean and renewable energy while helping address emissions across its regional value chain.

“These agreements represent meaningful progress in supporting our renewable energy goals in the region. We’re pleased to continue working with CleanMax to help bring new renewable energy capacity onto the grid in India and support the growth of the country’s clean energy ecosystem,” said Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta.

ALSO READ Zoho unveils India-designed server with lower AI costs and greater technology sovereignty

The deal further strengthens CleanMax’s position in India’s corporate renewable energy market, where large commercial and industrial consumers are increasingly locking in long-term clean power supplies.

“Meta connects billions of people every day through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads while helping shape the future of digital and AI infrastructure. Every generation builds infrastructure that defines its future. For us, that infrastructure is increasingly digital, AI-driven and interconnected. It must also be powered by clean energy,” said Kuldeep Jain, Founder and Managing Director, CleanMax.

He said the partnership reflects the growing role of renewable energy in powering next-generation digital infrastructure while supporting India’s energy transition.

The announcement was welcomed by investors, with CleanMax shares rising as much as 14.64% intraday to ₹1,415 from the previous close of ₹1,234.30 before ending the session at ₹1,338.50, up 8.44%.

In a separate announcement, Fourth Partner Energy (FPEL) said it has partnered with Meta to support 88 MWac of renewable energy projects across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Under the arrangement, FPEL will own and operate the solar and wind assets, while Meta will purchase all environmental attributes associated with the projects.