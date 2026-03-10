Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the all-new CLA electric sedan at a starting price of Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the arrival of the brand’s smallest battery-powered sedan in the country. The model expands the German luxury carmaker’s electric vehicle portfolio in India as it seeks to deepen its presence in the premium EV space.

The CLA electric will be offered in two variants, the CLA 200 Standard Range and the CLA 250+ Long Range, priced at Rs 59 lakh. In this price bracket, the CLA EV competes with models such as the BYD Seal at the lower end and the BMW i4 at the higher end of the premium electric sedan segment.

Booking options for the model

Bookings for the model have opened with a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. Deliveries of the CLA 250+ Long Range are scheduled to begin by the end of April 2026, while the CLA 200 Standard Range will start reaching customers from June.

According to the company, the introduction of the CLA 200 variant follows strong customer feedback seeking a more accessible version of the electric sedan. The CLA 250+ Long Range, meanwhile, is positioned as the flagship variant and comes with a claimed driving range of up to 792 km on a single charge, placing it among the longest-range EVs currently available in India’s luxury segment.

Entry level CLA 200

The entry level CLA 200 has a WLTP range of around 542km, according to the brand. With the new CLA electric, Mercedes-Benz is aiming to attract younger buyers to its electric portfolio while strengthening its position in the fast-growing luxury EV market.

The introduction of both a relatively accessible entry variant and a higher-range option are aimed at both first-time luxury EV customers to those seeking greater range and performance.