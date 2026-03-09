Dixon Technologies (India) on Monday received approval from the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) for its proposed joint venture with HKC Overseas under Press Note 3 of 2020, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for the company’s planned entry into display technology manufacturing.

The approval allows HKC Overseas, an affiliate of HKC Corporation, to acquire a minority stake in Dixon Display Technologies (DDTPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies. Following completion of the transaction, Dixon will hold a 74% stake in the venture while HKC Overseas will own the remaining 26%.

The two companies had signed a share subscription and shareholders’ agreement (SSHA) on August 16, 2025, outlining the structure of the partnership and the framework for operation and management of the joint venture.

DDTPL will focus on the development, manufacturing and distribution of display technologies, including liquid crystal modules and thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules. The company plans to supply display components across a range of sectors such as mobile phones, notebooks, automotive displays, televisions, monitors and industrial equipment.

Industry executives said the venture could help strengthen domestic manufacturing of display components, which are currently largely imported.

Press Note 3 of 2020 mandates government approval for investments from entities based in countries that share a land border with India.

The partnership is also expected to support the broader push to expand electronics manufacturing in India by developing local component capabilities. Displays are among the key components used across consumer electronics and automotive applications.