Former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry is considering approaching the Bombay High Court over delays in hearings related to his complaints alleging governance lapses and trustee misconduct at three Tata trusts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mistry, who resigned from all Tata trusts last year except the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), where he remains a lifetime trustee, had filed multiple complaints with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner alleging governance lapses and trustee misconduct at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and the smaller Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution (BHJTNCI).

Hearings in all three matters have been adjourned repeatedly, either at the request of the trusts or for administrative reasons.

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Mistry may challenge further hearing delays

People close to Mistry said that if the hearings are adjourned again on October 15, he is likely to file an objection before the Charity Commissioner, questioning the repeated extensions granted to the trusts.

“Not only has the matter been delayed multiple times, but complaints filed by trustees whose conduct Mistry has raised concerns about are being heard and acted upon out of turn,” said a person familiar with the matter.

The person was referring to action taken by the Charity Commissioner on a complaint filed by Tata Trusts Vice-Chairman Venu Srinivasan concerning SRTT and SDTT. Following Srinivasan’s complaint relating to SRTT, the Charity Commissioner barred the trust from convening board meetings.

More recently, about two weeks ago, Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, also a vice-chairman of Tata Trusts, filed complaints alleging governance irregularities and improper trustee appointments at SDTT. The trust was asked to respond to the allegations by October 12.

If the October 15 hearings do not proceed, Mistry is expected to seek an order maintaining the status quo on trustee appointments at all three trusts as of September 1, 2025. He is also considering approaching the Bombay High Court to seek a resolution of his complaints, the people cited above said.

Queries sent to Mistry remained unanswered at the time of going to press.

Mistry filed his first complaint in April this year. Since then, the matters have been listed for hearing several times, with lawyers representing the trusts repeatedly seeking additional time to respond.

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SRTT seeks more time to respond

The most recent hearings in all three matters were scheduled for September 8. Proceedings concerning SDTT and BHJTNCI were adjourned because the presiding officer was absent.

In the SRTT matter, the trust’s lawyers sought more time, arguing that the reporting trustee, Vijay Singh, had retired from the trust and needed to be substituted in accordance with the applicable regulations.

While the presiding officer granted SRTT an extension, Mistry’s lawyer placed an objection on record, arguing that the trusts had already been given sufficient time to respond.

In the objection, Mistry contended that the continued delays indicated the trust had “no valid explanation for the delay” and argued that no further extensions should be granted.