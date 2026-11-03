Meesho has infused nearly Rs 400 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Meesho Payments (MPPL), to support its business operations, expand its capabilities and meet regulatory requirements.

The company allotted 11.43 crore equity shares of Meesho Payments on November 2, for a total consideration of Rs 399.99 crore. The shares had a face value of Re 1 each and were issued at a premium of Rs 349 per share.

Meesho’s shareholding in Meesho Payments will remain unchanged at 100%, and the payments entity will continue to be its wholly owned subsidiary.

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Meesho Payments reports Rs 24.65 crore net loss

Meesho Payments reported a turnover of Rs 11.05 crore In Q4FY26. The entity posted a net loss of Rs 24.65 crore during the year.

The subsidiary’s turnover has increased over the past three financial years. It reported revenue of Rs 2.36 crore in FY25 and Rs 19.95 lakh in FY24.

Meesho Payments operates as a lending service provider (LSP), supporting lending-related activities.

Funds to support operations and expansion

Meesho said the investment would support Meesho Payments’ overall business operations and growth. The funds are expected to help the subsidiary strengthen its capabilities, expand its activities and improve operational efficiency.

The investment will also help Meesho Payments develop its offerings in line with changing business needs and meet regulatory requirements.

About Meesho

Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform that drives e-commerce in India by connecting consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators. The company operates an e-commerce marketplace under the Meesho brand, offering a wide range of products across categories at affordable prices. Its platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-based algorithms to provide personalised product recommendations and improve the online shopping experience. Meesho follows a zero-commission model for sellers and focuses on making online shopping accessible and affordable for consumers across India.

Meesho share price

The share price of Meesho is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 22.81% so far this year.