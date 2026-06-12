Ecommerce firm Meesho said that it will acquire B2B retailing platform Kirana Club for about Rs 202 crore in an all-cash deal. According to a regulatory filing, Meesho’s board approved the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Singapore-incorporated Kirana Club Pte Ltd and its Indian subsidiary, Retail Pulse Labs.

“The Board of Directors of Meesho has considered and approved the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital of Kirana Club Pte Ltd, a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore, and 0.41 per cent of the share capital of Retail Pulse Labs Pvt Ltd, an existing subsidiary of Kirana Club incorporated under the laws of Indiaâ€¦for an aggregate consideration amounting to Rs 2,02,08,52,202.40, in three tranches,” it said.

Acquisition significance

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Meesho’s presence and capabilities in the e-commerce ecosystem. The company said that by integrating with Meesho’s broader ecosystem, including its national logistics capabilities, supplier network, and marketplace infrastructure, Kirana Club could expand category coverage, improve fulfillment economics, and accelerate retailer acquisition across underserved markets.

“Kirana Club has built deep trust among small retailers through its asset-light and community-first approach. We see significant opportunities to strengthen access, transparency and product discovery for kiranas in underserved markets across India and also extend this to all forms of B2B retail across India,” said Vidit Aatrey, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Meesho.

Following the acquisition, Kirana Club will operate independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary within the Meesho group.

Kirana Club business

Founded in 2020, Kirana Club operates a mobile-first platform that allows small retailers, primarily in Tier 2 to Tier 4 cities and rural areas, to discover, compare, and order fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) directly from brands. The platform currently has over 4.1 million registered retailers.

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As per the exchange filing, Kirana Club’s turnover in FY26 stood at Rs 15.8 crore. Earlier in FY25 and FY24, the company’s turnover was Rs 4.9 crore and 2.7 crore, respectively.