After months of simmering tensions and an increasingly public dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, fresh efforts are under way to reconcile differences between the two sides, with some executives and external mediators exploring possible common ground, people familiar with the developments said.

The contours of a possible settlement remain unclear and there is no certainty that the discussions will produce a resolution. Earlier attempts to find a middle path had failed because of what people familiar with the developments described as “a few unacceptable conditions”. Fresh efforts are now being made amid concerns that a prolonged confrontation could cause further damage to the Tata group’s credibility and brand equity.

The escalation has also drawn attention in New Delhi. Government officials said the Centre continues to maintain a hands-off approach but is closely watching developments and hopes better sense will prevail. “The shrillness is perturbing,” an official said.

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One element, however, appears increasingly settled. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is “here to stay”, according to people familiar with the developments.

The optimal outcome, they said, would therefore be a compromise between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. The alternative is a potentially protracted legal battle that may eventually produce a winner but could inflict lasting damage on the group and its brand.

There is a growing view among those involved that the legal route would not be in the best interests of the group or its listed companies. “The bruises suffered during this phase won’t heal soon,” a person familiar with the discussions said.

While tensions have been building for nearly a year, the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting brought the differences to a head. The friction centres on two issues crucial to the future of the holding company — Chandrasekaran’s continuation as chairman and Tata Sons’ status as a privately held entity.

Tata Sons is required to comply with regulations governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFC-ULs), including the requirement to list on the public markets. Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, has remained firm that the holding company should remain privately held.

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Tata Sons had applied in 2024 to surrender its registration as an NBFC-UL, but the Reserve Bank of India rejected the application in September this year. At its September 17 meeting, the Tata Sons board said it would initiate the compliance process in consultation with the RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders.

Noel Tata, in his capacity as Tata Trusts chairman, subsequently sent Tata Sons a proposal to merge the holding company with two subsidiaries. The proposed restructuring would turn Tata Sons from an investment company into an investment and operating company, potentially taking it outside the regulatory framework governing upper-layer NBFCs.

The other flashpoint at the September meeting was Chandrasekaran’s future. Having communicated in August that he would not seek another term, Chandrasekaran was asked by the board to reconsider. After he agreed, a resolution proposing his reappointment was passed 4:1, with Noel Tata the sole director to vote against it.

Since then, Tata Trusts and Tata Sons — the two pivotal entities in the Tata ecosystem — have exchanged legal opinions supporting their respective interpretations of the September 17 proceedings and decisions. The renewed reconciliation effort is aimed at finding a way out before those differences harden into a prolonged legal confrontation.