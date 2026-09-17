Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has signed an agreement to become the anchor shipyard at a proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Dighi, Maharashtra. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

Mazagon Dock signs MoU for Dighi shipbuilding cluster

MDL has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra.

The proposed cluster is being positioned as a large-scale commercial shipbuilding hub. It envisages an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million Gross Tonnage. According to the filing, the facility would support the construction of large commercial vessels.

Dighi cluster to target 1.2 million GT annual shipbuilding capacity

The company said the project would help build a maritime industrial ecosystem around the shipyard. This includes ancillary industries and MSMEs. The plan also factors in technology partners and skilled employment generation in the region.

Mazagon Dock eyes large commercial vessels beyond defence shipbuilding

MDL has traditionally built warships and submarines for the Indian Navy. The Dighi project signals an expansion into large-scale commercial shipbuilding, the filing noted. The company described this as a strategic move beyond its established defence manufacturing base.

The filing also linked the project to the government’s broader maritime goals. It said the cluster would contribute to India’s ambitions under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, or MAKV 2047. The vision document outlines the government’s long-term roadmap for the shipping and shipbuilding sector.

The filing did not specify a timeline for construction or the scale of investment involved.

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About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, described on its website as the “Ship Builder to the Nation,” is a Navratna defence public sector undertaking under India’s Ministry of Defence. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has built more than 800 vessels since 1960, including warships, submarines, cargo ships, offshore platforms, tugs, dredgers and support vessels for both domestic and international clients. It has delivered 31 warships and eight submarines to date, and its product line includes destroyers, frigates, corvettes and offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Mazagon Dock share price falls 13.73% in one month

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ share price has declined 0.73% as of early trade on September 17. The company’s share price declined 13.73% in the past month. Furthermore, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ share price has declined 26.25% in the past year.