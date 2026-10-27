Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ profit declined 54% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 34,412 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 74,948 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,44, 609 crore, down 16.49% from Rs 2,92,924 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ net profit rose 11.21%. Revenue also increased 37.37% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders fell 8% in the intraday trading session following the Q2 release.

Mazagon Dock declares Rs 5 dividend

The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. It has fixed November 3, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend payment will be completed on or before November 26.

Mazagon Dock approves credit facility for Sri Lanka subsidiary

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has approved additional credit facilities worth Rs 1,250 crore from State Bank of India (SBI), Mumbai, to issue a Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) in favour of SBI, Sri Lanka, for its subsidiary Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC).

The facility will help Colombo Dockyard secure bank guarantees for its shipbuilding contracts. The subsidiary is required to provide these guarantees to clients against advances received for the contracts. However, due to limited resources compared with its order book, Colombo Dockyard had sought support from its parent company, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Under the arrangement, the SBLC facility will enable SBI in Sri Lanka to issue bank guarantees in favour of Colombo Dockyard’s clients as required. The subsidiary will reimburse Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for the SBLC issuance charges, taxes and other directly attributable costs, along with a 10% markup.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said it would be liable if Colombo Dockyard defaults on its obligations under the bank guarantees, as the company would act as the back-to-back SBLC provider.

About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence and one of India’s leading shipbuilding companies. Established in 1934 and taken over by the government in 1960, the Mumbai-based company specialises in building warships and submarines for the Indian Navy, as well as vessels for the Indian Coast Guard. Its product portfolio also includes cargo ships, passenger vessels, offshore platforms and other maritime structures.