Mastercard India appoints former SBI head Rajnish Kumar as its chairman

Mastercard India on Thursday announced the appointment of former SBI head Rajnish Kumar as its non-executive chairman.

In this critical, non-executive advisory role, Kumar will guide Mastercard’s South Asia executive leadership team led by Gautam Aggarwal, Division President for South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India, in navigating the vibrant domestic payments landscape, Mastercard India said in a statement.

“Kumar will be keenly involved in augmenting the local leadership team in its efforts to expand our domestic footprint, while bolstering Mastercard’s ongoing commitment to forging strategic partnerships with stakeholders across the payments ecosystem – from banks to fintechs to governments, non-profits and more,” said Ari Sarker, President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

With its relentless focus on partnering for progress and driving prosperity through inclusive growth, Mastercard has the technologies, capabilities, resources, and heart to contribute greatly to India’s vibrant payments technology landscape, Kumar said.