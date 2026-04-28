India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, reported a 6.4% YoY decline in profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,659 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 3,911 crore in Q4 FY25.

While its profit declined during the quarter, Maruti Suzuki recorded a 28% YoY revenue growth during the same period. The automaker reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 52,462 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 40,920 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

“The company sales were restricted by a limitation in the production capacity as evidenced by about 190,000 pending customer orders at year-end, including nearly 130,000 orders in the small car segment (18% GST bracket). In addition, the dealer inventory was at a low of about 12 days’ stock,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki declares dividend

Maruti Suzuki’s Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 140 per share for the year, compared to Rs 135 per share in FY2024-25.

The company said that the dividend, if declared at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, will be paid on September 9, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki sales

During Q4 FY26, Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales of 6,76,209 units, up 11.8% from Q4 FY25. The company’s domestic sales were 5,38,994 units, and exports were at an all-time high of 1,37,215 units during the period.

In Q4 FY26, Maruti Suzuki achieved net sales of Rs 50,078 crore, compared to Rs 38,839 crore in the same quarter last year.

For fiscal year 2025-26, Maruti Suzuki achieved record total sales of 2,422,713 units, of which domestic sales were at 1,974,939 units, and exports were 447,774 units. In the same period last year, the total sales were at 2,234,266 units, comprising domestic sales of 1,901,681 units and exports of 332,585 units.

The Company registered record net sales of Rs 1,743,69 crore in FY26, a growth of 20.2% over that in

FY25.