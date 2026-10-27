Maruti Suzuki’s profit declined 26.36% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 24,661 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 33,490 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Maruti Suzuki’s total revenue from operations increased 26% YoY to Rs 5,33,555 crore, up from Rs 4,23,442 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Maruti Suzuki’s net profit declined 28.45%. Revenue, however, increased 1.69% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Maruti Suzuki’s sales volume jumps 26.5% to record high

The company’s net sales reached an all-time high of Rs 50,615.5 crore during the July-September quarter, up from Rs 40,135.8 crore in Q2FY26.

Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 6,96,654 units in Q2FY27, registering a growth of 26.5% compared with the same period last year.

The company witnessed broad-based growth in the domestic passenger vehicle market. Small car sales increased by 35.9%, while SUV sales surged 68.2%. The company said its recently launched SUVs received a strong response from customers and contributed to the growth.

Maruti Suzuki’s domestic market share increased by 2.2 percentage points to 40.8% during the quarter.

Demand continues to outpace supply

Despite recent capacity additions, demand for Maruti Suzuki vehicles continued to exceed supply. The company reported a network inventory of around 17 days and pending bookings of approximately 2 lakh units at the end of Q2FY27.

The company said its enhanced production capacity helped it meet strong customer demand. However, the low inventory levels and pending bookings indicate continued pressure on vehicle availability.

Operating profit declines on higher commodity costs

Maruti Suzuki’s operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), declined to Rs 2,803.7 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 3,382 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company attributed the decline to higher commodity costs linked to the West Asia conflict. However, operating profit improved sequentially, rising 10.8% from Q1FY27 to Q2FY27.

Mark-to-market losses weigh on net profit

Maruti Suzuki also reported a sharp decline in non-operating income during the quarter due to mark-to-market losses on its invested surplus. This further affected its net profit, which fell to Rs 2,414.9 crore from Rs 3,302.8 crore in Q2FY26.

Maruti Suzuki exports remain resilient

Maruti Suzuki exported 1,08,119 units in Q2FY27, compared with 1,10,487 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company maintained a strong export performance despite challenging geopolitical conditions, although shipments declined marginally on a year-on-year basis.

About Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India , a subsidiary of Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corporation, is India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer. Established in 1981 as a joint venture between the Government of India and Suzuki Motor Corporation, the company manufactures and sells passenger vehicles across various segments. It also offers services such as pre-owned car sales, fleet management and vehicle financing.