Maruti Suzuki India announced pricing for the Wagon R Bioflex that gets E85 compliant petrol powertrain. The hatchback starts at Rs at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 86,000 more expensive than the top-spec ZXi+ petrol-manual variant on which it is based.

For now, the Wagon R Bioflex will be offered only to commercial customers. Compared with the fleet-only Wagon R Tour H3 range, which is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 5.89 lakh, the Bioflex commands a premium of upto Rs 2.25 lakh. However, it also comes with a larger 1.2-litre engine, compared to the Tour H3’s 1.0-litre petrol unit.

Powering the Bioflex is Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12N which has been upgraded with tweaks to enable compatibility with fuels containing up to 85 per cent ethanol (E85). While official fuel efficiency figures are not out yet, sources tell us that there could be a significant drop when compared to a standard petrol-powered Wagon R.



Apart from introducing the flex-fuel Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki has also rolled out the Smart Maintenance Plan (SMP), a prepaid after-sales programme aimed at reducing ownership costs for all existing Maruti Suzuki owners.

Available for both private and commercial vehicle owners, the programme can be purchased at the time of vehicle purchase or later through Maruti Suzuki’s authorised service network. Customers can choose from multiple packages covering labour, parts, engine oil, coolant replacement and select wear-and-tear components.

The company said subscribers can save at least 10 per cent on labour costs while protecting themselves against future increases in service charges. Plans are available for up to 10 years or 100,000 km for private vehicles and up to 10 years or 160,000 km for commercial vehicles, with benefits valid across Maruti Suzuki’s nationwide workshop network.