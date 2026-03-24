Maruti Suzuki has announced a capital expenditure of Rs 10,189 crore to increase its production capacity in a greenfield project in Gujarat. In an exchange filing, the country’s largest passenger car manufacturer said that the first phase of the project will have a capacity to manufacture 2,50,000 vehicles per year.

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki’s board approved the acquisition of land in the Khoraj Industrial Estate, Gujarat. The company stated that the cost of land acquisition, development, and preparatory activities is Rs 4,960 crores.

The carmaker stated that the latest Rs 10,189 crore investment includes funding for the first phase of the car manufacturing plant, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 250,000 units, as well as common infrastructure and facilities for future plants.

Maruti Suzuki manufacturing capacity

Maruti Suzuki said that its total existing manufacturing capacity stands at about 24 lac units per annum through Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda, and Hansalpur plants, with a capability to produce 26 lac units per annum.

The company said that its existing capacity is fully utilized, and the proposed investment of Rs 10,189 crore is being made to support growth in market demand, including exports.

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In its investor presentation, Maruti Suzuki said it achieved its highest-ever annual production in FY25, producing 2.1 million units. The automaker is targeting an annual production capacity of 4 million units by 2030, according to the investor’s presentation.

Maruti Suzuki share price

Maruti Suzuki’s stock closed at Rs 12,490 on Tuesday, about 1 per cent higher in the intra-day trade. However, in the last 5 trading days and one month period, the company’s share price has declined by 4.6 per cent and 16.3 per cent, respectively.

In Q3 FY26, the company posted a 4.08 per cent YoY profit growth. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,879 crore in the December quarter. Its revenue also grew 28.7 per cent YoY in the quarter, reaching Rs 49,904 crore.

Maruti Suzuki achieved its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 5,64,669 units in Q3 FY26, increasing by 20.9 per cent year-on-year in Q3 FY26.