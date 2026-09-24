Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser plant at its Manesar facility in Haryana. The company informed stock exchanges that the plant, set up as a pilot project, will use hydrogen blended with natural gas as process fuel in its manufacturing operations.

How Maruti Suzuki will use surplus solar power

The green hydrogen plant is designed to make use of solar power that would otherwise go to waste. Solar energy generated at the Manesar facility during holidays typically remains unused. That surplus power will now run the electrolyser instead. The hydrogen produced is stored and later fed into manufacturing operations, as per the filings.

The company said the pilot will guide a wider rollout. Based on learnings from the Manesar project, Maruti Suzuki plans to extend green hydrogen technology to its other manufacturing sites in Haryana and Gujarat.

Maruti Suzuki’s renewable energy strategy

Maruti Suzuki linked the initiative to a principle followed by its Japanese parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation. The philosophy, called Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi, translates to smaller, fewer, lighter, shorter and more beautiful. The company said this approach guides its efforts to improve resource efficiency and cut energy use.

“Just like we have adopted a multi-pathway approach for products, we have also embarked on a journey of multiple renewable energy solutions for manufacturing operations. The commissioning of our 300 kW Green Hydrogen plant is aligned with the Government of India’s Green Hydrogen Mission. This, along with the expansion of solar, biogas and installation of battery energy storage system reflects our commitment to transition to cleaner and sustainable energy solutions,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said.

Takeuchi also spoke about the stakes for Indian manufacturing more broadly. He said India’s competitiveness as a manufacturing base will depend not just on cost and quality, but also on carbon intensity. He said the company aims to cut its manufacturing carbon footprint from 615,000 tonnes at present to 266,000 tonnes by FY 2030-31, a target drawn from its Annual Integrated Report for 2025-26.

Maruti Suzuki’s other green energy projects

According to the filing, the Manesar plant is one part of a wider set of measures at the company. Maruti Suzuki has been adding in-house solar power capacity, buying renewable energy from government sources and signing power purchase agreements for solar and wind energy from third parties.

At its Kharkhoda facility, the company is setting up a 10 tonnes per day biogas plant. That project is expected to be commissioned within FY 2026-27. Kharkhoda also recently got a 1 MWh battery energy storage system, the filing noted.

Separately, the company’s board has approved four compressed biogas projects, with a budget of Rs 561 crore set aside for them. Suzuki Motor Corporation, meanwhile, is working with the National Dairy Development Board and dairy industry unions to set up ten biogas plants across India. Three of these are already running in Gujarat.

About Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India, headquartered in New Delhi, is the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, with a share of close to 45% in domestic car sales. The company has been selling cars in India since 1981 and is now the world’s largest subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation in terms of both production and sales.

It runs two manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon and Manesar, with a combined production capacity of over 1.5 million units a year, along with a research and development centre in Rohtak. Its products are sold through its Arena, Nexa and Commercial sales channels.

Maruti Suzuki India share price today

Maruti Suzuki India’s share price was down 1.57% as of market close on September 24. The company’s share price has declined 11.63% in the past month. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki India’s share price has declined 26.06% in the last year.