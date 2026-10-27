Maruti Suzuki India is considering another round of vehicle price increases over the next six months to protect margins after its standalone net profit fell 26.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,415 crore in the July-September quarter, missing Bloomberg estimates of Rs 2,929 crore. Higher input costs, adverse foreign exchange movements and lower non-operating income weighed on profitability despite strong sales growth.

Revenue from operations rose 26% YoY to Rs 53,340 crore, below Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 53,944 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 6.3% to Rs 4,763 crore, compared with the estimate of Rs 4,687 crore. Ebitda margin contracted to 8.9% from 12% a year earlier, while net profit margin fell to 4.5% from 7.8%. Total expenses rose 30% YoY to around Rs 50,600 crore, with raw material costs increasing sharply.

“We are doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of the cost increase,” Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said during the post-results call. The company plans to consider further price increases at appropriate times over the next six months to improve profitability. It has already raised prices twice during the September quarter, following sustained increases in input costs, and is pursuing cost-reduction measures and tighter control over discretionary and marketing expenditure to cushion the impact.

Sales momentum remained strong, supported by domestic demand and the festive season. Domestic sales increased 33.6% YoY to 588,535 units, while exports declined 2.1% to 108,119 units. Sales of mini, compact and mid-size cars rose 31.9% to 281,308 units, while utility vehicle sales climbed 52.3% to 236,807 units. The company expects demand to remain healthy in the near term, although the high base created by last year’s goods and services tax (GST) reforms could make comparisons more challenging in the second half.

Maruti Suzuki expects to grow sales in the second half of FY27, potentially at a double-digit rate, subject to capacity expansion planned from January 2027. It is also counting on compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, having sold around 450,000 units in the first half, up nearly 44% YoY. The company aims to sell more than 900,000 CNG vehicles in FY27. Rural markets accounted for nearly 52% of sales in the first half, with penetration increasing 2.2 percentage points, although deficient rainfall in some states could weigh on agricultural incomes and demand in the coming months. The automaker is also working to diversify exports across its markets amid geopolitical disruptions in West Asia and does not expect export growth this year to match FY26 levels.