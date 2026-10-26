Large-cap valuations are attractive across several sectors, and a reversal in foreign investor selling could trigger their outperformance, says Anand Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Sundaram Mutual Fund. He tells Kushan Shah that consolidation in the mutual fund industry is inevitable. Excerpts:

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How do you assess the impact of rising crude prices and geopolitical volatility on the markets and the economy?

The biggest global macro risks for India are rising crude prices and interest rate hikes. Hopefully, crude prices will ease over the next three to six months if there is some resolution to the West Asia conflict. I expect downward pressure on oil prices. Despite rate hikes by central banks, India’s 10-year government bond yield remains close to its historical average, unlike in the US and Japan, where yields have seen significant dislocation. Therefore, I do not see higher interest rates materially slowing the Indian economy. However, if energy prices remain elevated, GDP growth could decline by 50 basis points. Markets are already aware of these risks and have factored them into corporate valuations to some extent.

Are large-cap valuations attractive at current levels?

Yes. Several large-cap sectors, including banking and financial services, IT, select pharmaceuticals, utilities, consumer goods, FMCG and, to some extent, automobiles, are trading at pre-Covid valuations. The exceptions are some large capital goods companies and select pharmaceutical stocks, which continue to command higher valuations. Although returns from these sectors have been disappointing over the past two years, valuations now look quite attractive.

Why are large caps not attracting stronger inflows despite attractive valuations?

Investors periodically gravitate towards segments they perceive as safe. Following demonetisation and the introduction of GST, money flowed into high-quality companies as investors avoided businesses vulnerable to these changes. We witnessed a flight to safety then. Something similar is happening now, although the dynamics are different. Investors are moving away from segments witnessing heavy foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and towards relatively riskier pockets of the market where FII exposure and selling pressure are lower. Once this trend reverses, I expect large caps to outperform.

Could this shift push mid- and small-cap valuations even higher?

I don’t think so. Inflows into mid- and small-cap funds are already slowing, while the supply of shares is increasing. Companies are frequently raising equity capital, while private equity investors and promoters are selling stakes. With supply gradually rising and incremental inflows not keeping pace, valuations in these segments should normalise.

Can SIP inflows remain resilient amid persistent market volatility?

The SIP book will see its ups and downs. Many existing investors are discontinuing their SIPs because returns over the past two years have been muted. At the same time, new investors are entering the market, resulting in considerable churn. Current valuations make it easier for new investors to start investing, while disappointing returns are prompting some existing investors to stop their SIPs.

What is your outlook for specialised investment funds (SIFs)?

SIFs have grown rapidly, although this is from a relatively small asset base. Over time, I expect the segment to become meaningful, with assets somewhere between those managed by portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs), and traditional mutual funds. SIFs offer scope for differentiated risk-return strategies, although return variability will be higher. Greater flexibility and freedom for fund managers should allow superior strategies to stand out.

What will drive the next phase of growth for mutual fund houses as competition intensifies?

As more fund houses enter the market, retaining market share is becoming increasingly difficult. Larger asset management companies are holding their ground, while smaller players are increasingly losing market share amid intensifying competition. Entry barriers may be low, but building scale and achieving break-even assets under management (AUM) remain challenging. While the industry is currently witnessing expansion, I expect consolidation over the longer term as fund houses recognise the importance of scale.

What are Sundaram Mutual Fund’s immediate priorities?

Our priority is to deliver consistent investment performance. We already have a strong presence across the country, but we also need to communicate and showcase our funds’ performance more effectively. I believe there is considerable headroom for growth.