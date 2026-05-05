Marico reported an 18.26% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 408 crore in Q4FY26, from Rs 345 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,333 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to Rs 2,730 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,889 crore against Rs 2,336 crore a year ago.

Rs 4 dividend announced

Marico also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each. The record date to determine eligible shareholders is July 30. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or before September 5.

Marico FY26 highlights

For FY26, its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,813 crore against Rs 1,658 crore in FY25. Its consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 13,611 crore compared to Rs 10,831 crore in FY25.

The India business recorded an 8% volume growth, the highest in seven years, while the international segment delivered a 20% constant currency growth, marking a 14-year high. India business revenues surged 28% year-on-year (YoY), and international business revenues rose 20% in Rupee terms.

FY27 outlook

Marico expects India volume growth to sustain high single-digit levels in FY27, continuing its upward trajectory. The international business is also expected to maintain momentum, with mid-teen constant currency growth in FY27, supported by broad-based performance across markets.

On the financial front, the company aims to achieve double-digit consolidated revenue growth, targeting to cross Rs 15,000 crore by FY27. Additionally, consolidated EBITDA growth is expected to remain in the high-teens range, reflecting a healthy earnings outlook, subject to stable macroeconomic conditions.

About Marico

Marico is a consumer products company operating in the global beauty and wellness categories. During FY25-26, Marico recorded a turnover of Rs 13,610 crore through its products sold in India and select markets across Asia and Africa.

Marico’s portfolio of brands includes Parachute, Saffola, Hair & Care, Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Pure Sense, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon, Beardo, Just Herbs, True Elements, Plix, Cosmix, and 4700BC.

The overseas consumer products portfolio contributes about 24% of the Group’s revenue, with brands such as Parachute, Parachute Advansed, HairCode, Fiancée, Herbsindia, Purité de Prôvence, Ôliv, LASHE Superfood, Candid, Caivil, Hercules, Black Chic, Code 10, Ingwe, X-Men, Thuan Phat, and Isoplus.

Marico share price

The share price of Marico surged 3.12% in the intraday session today. The stock has seen a significant gain in past few months. Marico shares increased 7.91% in past one month and 6.36% so far this year.