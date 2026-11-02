Consumer goods firm Marico posted its Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit at Rs 550 crore, rising 31% year-on-year from Rs 420 crore, reported in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially, the company’s bottom line contracted by 13% from Rs 630 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company, which operates brands like Parachute and Saffola, reported a 13% YoY jump in its revenue from operations for the July-September quarter at Rs 3,897 crore. During the same quarter last year, its revenue stood at Rs 3,450 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, its topline moderated by 1.5% compared to Rs 3,957 crore in the trailing quarter.

Margins expand on low copra prices

Marico’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 709 crore, up 27% YoY against Rs 560 crore in Q2 FY26. In Q2 FY27, its EBITDA margin advanced 200 basis points to 18.2% from 16.2% in Q2 FY26. This marks the strongest EBITDA growth for Marico in 50 quarters.

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“Gross margin expanded ~600 bps YoY, supported by moderation in the copra prices and a favourable portfolio mix. A&P

investments were up 44% YoY as we continued to invest behind strengthening the long-term equity of our brands and

supporting growth initiatives,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Marcio India business revenue rises 10% YoY

Marico’s domestic business registered a 10% YoY revenue growth to Rs 2,916 crore. Setting up new business and underlying volume growth helped with the top-line expansion. The company’s Parchute Oil business added 34% of its India revenue; Saffola edible oils contributed 16%; Valued Added Hair Oils added 16% to the domestic revenues.

The company’s overseas business registered 13% constant-currency growth (CCG) and 23% revenue growth in INR terms. Bangladesh reported 5% CCG, Vietnam delivered 22% CCG, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region reported 15% CCG.

Marico India business expected to cross Rs 15,000 cr revenue

The consumer goods company said it expected to deliver teen revenue growth and cross the Rs 15,000 crore mark. “We expect to achieve mid-twenties EBITDA growth in FY27. Further, India business is poised to deliver double-digit volume growth and International business should see accelerating constant currency growth in the second half of FY27,” the company said in its exchange filing.

The company expects to deliver double-digit revenue growth at the consolidated level and achieve the Rs 20,000 crore in revenue, with mid-teens EBITDA CAGR.

“During the quarter, demand trends remained resilient, despite the volatile operating environment. While we remain optimistic about the consumption trends, we continue to closely monitor the evolving inflationary and geopolitical conditions,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Marico share price

Marico’s stock ended the trade on November 2 flat on exchanges at Rs 798.55. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 2%, while over the past six months its share price has advanced 2.25%.