Mankind Pharma will acquire a 70% stake in Armed Cell Therapeutics B.V., a Belgium-based company developing cancer cell therapies, for EUR 48 million. The acquisition will be made through Mankind Pharma (Netherlands) B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary, the company announced via a filing with the exchanges.

The deal marks Mankind’s first move into CAR-T therapies. The Delhi-based company has so far built its business mainly in the Indian formulations and consumer healthcare markets.

Mankind Pharma’s ACTx acquisition terms

The board also cleared an additional investment of up to EUR 45 million in Mankind Netherlands. The money can be put in over one or more tranches. With this, the total investment limit for the subsidiary rises to EUR 50 million, which includes an earlier approved limit of EUR 5 million.

Mankind Netherlands will use the funds to invest EUR 48 million in Armed Cell Therapeutics, referred to as ACTx in the filing. The payment will be made in instalments and entirely in cash. The filing says the timeline for completing the acquisition will be set by the definitive agreement. Regulatory approvals will be sought as required under the laws of the host country.

The company’s stake in Mankind Netherlands will not change, and it will remain a wholly owned subsidiary. It added that the investment by Mankind Netherlands in ACTx is not a related party transaction.

Mankind Netherlands was incorporated on August 13, 2026. According to the filing, it was set up to hold investments in research and development assets and to pursue business development in niche therapies. These could be through joint ventures or by acquiring strategic interests. As it was incorporated recently, its turnover is nil.

ACTx’s CAR-T cancer therapy pipeline

ACTx develops what it calls armed CAR-T therapies for cancer. CAR-T treatments use a patient’s T cells, which are engineered to recognise and attack cancer cells. The company has a pipeline of next-generation assets, and its lead programmes target non-Hodgkin lymphoma and small cell lung cancer.

As per the filing, CAR-T therapies have changed the treatment of some blood cancers. It noted that many patients still relapse because the cells fail to persist, become exhausted or face resistant cancer cells. Solid tumours pose a further problem because their environment makes it hard for the cells to penetrate and function.

ACTx’s approach is to engineer the cells with additional payloads that strengthen and sustain their activity. The company also targets more than one cancer antigen, which is meant to make it harder for cancer cells to escape. The press release said ACTx will also pursue other methods, including generating CAR-T cells inside the body.

The company is headquartered in Belgium and has operations in the Netherlands. Its research and pre-clinical work is based in Pittsburgh in the United States. Early development activities are spread across Europe, Asia and the United States.

About Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma is one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies and focuses mainly on the domestic market. It operates across acute and chronic therapy areas, including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, antidiabetic, neuro and central nervous system, gynaecology and respiratory. It also sells consumer healthcare products such as condoms, pregnancy detection kits, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders and vitamin and mineral supplements.

Mankind Pharma share price today

Mankind Pharma’s share price decreased by 2.53% as of intraday on October 16. The company’s share price increased by 2.1% in the past month. Furthermore, Mankind Pharma’s share price decreased by 6.5% in the past year.