Gold loan-focused Manappuram Finance reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹701.25 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of FY27, driven by higher interest income and lower loan loss provisions.

Interest income jumped 50% year-on-year to ₹3,339 crore during the quarter, while total expenses increased at a slower pace of 23% to ₹2,434 crore. Impairment provisions declined to ₹294.15 crore from ₹381.43 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The lender’s consolidated assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2026, grew 60.1% year-on-year to ₹73,303 crore. Gold loan AUM rose 92.5% to ₹60,640 crore, while non-gold businesses accounted for 17.27% of the consolidated AUM.

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“In Q2, we have delivered strong growth in profitability and AUM. The year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit sets a strong tone for the coming quarters,” V P Nandakumar, chairman and managing director, Manappuram Finance, said in an earnings release.

The consolidated results include the performance of subsidiaries Manappuram Home Finance and Asirvad Micro Finance among others. Asirvad reported a profit of ₹32 crore for the quarter, with an AUM of ₹7,919 crore as of September 30, 2026.

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On a standalone basis, Manappuram Finance’s net profit rose 77% to ₹664.75 crore, while revenue from operations increased 56% to ₹2,834 crore.

Shares of Manappuram Finance closed flat at ₹319.95 on the NSE. The results were announced after market hours.