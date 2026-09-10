Man Industries (India) stock rose over 19% in Thursday’s intraday session, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 944 as the company announced new order wins worth Rs 600 crore.

Man Industries (India): Project details

The Mumbai-based pipe maker bagged orders worth Rs 600 crore for the supply of various kinds of pipes. These include contracts for both domestic and international clients and will be executed within a time frame of six to nine months.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, these contracts have been awarded to Man Industries by domestic and international clients, while their names have not been disclosed. With the new contract wins, the company’s total unexecuted order book stands at nearly Rs 4,100 crore.

“These orders reflect the robust business environment and showcases the trust the customers have in the company’s technological and executional capabilities,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Man Industries (India) share price

Man Industries’ share price ended Thursday’s trade on the NSE at Rs 876.45, up 10% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of more than 59%, while over the past six months its share price has advanced by a whopping 118%.

Man Industries (India): Q1 FY27 result

For Q1 FY27, the company posted a net profit of Rs 77.95 crore, surging 167% year-on-year from Rs 29.13 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations for the April-June quarter stood at Rs 1,009.92 crore, up 41% YoY against Rs 713.10 crore reported in the year-ago period.

About the company

Man Industries (India) is a Mumbai-based pipe manufacturer that develops and coats large-diameter carbon steel pipes for high-pressure transmission sectors like oil, gas, water supply, and infrastructure.