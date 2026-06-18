Man Industries (India) and its step-down subsidiary in Saudi Arabia have together secured new orders worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore for pipe supply, the company disclosed to stock exchanges on Thursday.

The orders

Of the total, Man Industries itself received orders worth around Rs 300 crore, while National Pipe Company Limited (NPC), its Saudi Arabia-based step-down subsidiary, secured the larger share at approximately Rs 700 crore.

Both sets of orders are from domestic as well as international customers and pertain to the supply of various types of pipes. The company expects to execute these orders within six to nine months, as per the filing.

Man Industries: Order book position

With these additions, Man Industries’ consolidated unexecuted order book now stands at approximately Rs 4,100 crore.

As per the filing, the company said that the orders “reflect the robust business environment” and underscore customer confidence in the technological and execution capabilities of both MIIL and NPC.

The company did not name the customers, disclosing only that they are domestic and international entities. It also confirmed that neither the promoters nor any group companies have an interest in the entities that awarded these contracts, and that the transactions do not constitute related-party dealings.

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About Man Industries

Man Industries, listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange, is a manufacturer of large-diameter steel pipes, including L-SAW line pipes, spiral pipes, and coating systems. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Anjar, Gujarat and Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. NPC, its Saudi subsidiary, extends the group’s footprint in the Middle Eastern infrastructure and energy market.

The company’s share price is up 2.9% as of market opening on June 18, 2026. The company’s share price was up 10.21% in the past month, and it has been further up 62.03% in the past year.