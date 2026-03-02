Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it will exit its agri-machinery business in Japan as part of a broader portfolio rationalisation and disciplined capital allocation strategy following a strategic review.

The board of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co Ltd (MAM), which operates the business in Japan, has approved a withdrawal from the agricultural machinery operations, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a regulatory filing.

The exit will be implemented in an orderly manner, with operations set to cease by the first half of FY27. However, MAM will continue to supply spare parts and provide warranty services to existing customers, ensuring continuity of support. The company also committed to a fair and structured transition for employees and other stakeholders.

What does the decision represent

The decision underscores Mahindra and Mahindra’s focus on optimising its global portfolio and allocating capital more efficiently across businesses that offer stronger growth visibility and returns. The company has, in recent years, sharpened its emphasis on core segments such as SUVs, electric vehicles and farm equipment in key markets, while pruning underperforming or non-strategic assets.

The company did not disclose the financial impact of the exit. M&M reiterated that customer commitments in Japan will be honoured through continued parts supply and warranty coverage even after the manufacturing operations are wound down.